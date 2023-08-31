Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Will a bitterly divided Australia elevate the voice of Aboriginal people?

New York Times
By: Yan Zhuang and Natasha Frost
6 mins to read
The Garma Festival, the largest Aboriginal cultural gathering in Australia, in East Arnhem Land this month. Photo / Getty Images

The Garma Festival, the largest Aboriginal cultural gathering in Australia, in East Arnhem Land this month. Photo / Getty Images

A referendum to set up an Indigenous advisory body in Parliament was envisioned as uniting the country. The opposite has happened.

It was billed as a modest proposal that would help heal the traumas of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World