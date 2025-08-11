This picture taken from the Orellana viewpoint shows the Roman-era mining site of Las Medulas in the municipality of Carucedo, after a wildfire ravaged the area yesterday. Photo / Cesar Manso, AFP

Firefighters in northwestern Spain struggled today to contain a wildfire that damaged a Roman-era mining site and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate.

The firefighting effort faced “many difficulties” because of high temperatures and winds of up to 40km/h, said the Environment Minister for the Castile and Leon region, Juan Carlos Suarez-Quinones.

“We will not allow people to return until safety in their communities is absolutely guaranteed,” he told reporters, estimating that about 700 people remained displaced.

Four people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries, he added.

The blaze broke out yesterday near the Unesco World Heritage Site of Las Medulas, a Roman gold-mining area famed for its striking red landscape in northwestern Spain.