Wildfire warnings were issued across the Mediterranean, as temperatures soar to 40C in parts of Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Italian authorities are already tackling a blaze near the town of Bernalda in Basilicata, while Greece has drafted in more than 400 firefighters to battle a number of outbreaks on the Aegean island of Chios.

Climate change is turbocharging heatwaves and other extreme weather events in Europe, the fastest-warming continent.

The scorching conditions threaten to tax power grids and wilt crops, elevating wildfire risks and the threat from violent storms, as a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.

French authorities have issued amber warnings for heat in Lyon and Grenoble, with Meteo-France forecasting highs of up to 38C.