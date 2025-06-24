Alerts for dangerous wildfire conditions will be extended from Aude, Bouches-du-Rhone and Vaucluse to eight other departments.
In Italy, amber heat alerts have been issued for Puglia and the island of Sardinia, where the Regional Civil Protection Department warns temperatures could top 41C into tomorrow.
Aircraft and helicopters are supporting efforts to contain the wildfires that erupted yesterday near Bernalda.
The heatwave is fuelling unseasonably strong cooling demand across the region, according to data from Atmospheric G2.
That demand is set to increase as forecasts show temperatures easing briefly, before climbing even higher through to June 30.
The plains of Switzerland will see highs of 35C tomorrow, with the freezing point climbing to 4500m in the Alps, just below the height of the country’s highest peak. Hazy skies carrying Saharan dust may give way to violent thunderstorms in some areas.
Greek firefighters are struggling to control multiple blazes that broke out on Chios on Monday, with temperatures on the mainland set to climb to as high as 41C by the weekend.
Three evacuation orders were issued today for settlements on the island, while authorities are investigating the possibility that arson was the cause of the fires.
