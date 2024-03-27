Wild footage has captured the moment an intense mass brawl involving women and children erupted inside a busy shopping centre in front of horrified onlookers. Video / 9 News

Wild footage has captured the moment an all-in brawl involving women, children and men erupted inside a busy shopping mall.

In Monday’s incident at an Ipswich mall, several people could be seen pushing each other before a flurry of punches was thrown in an out-of-control fight that spilt into numerous shops.

As onlookers watched in horror, a teenager could be seen beating a woman over the head with a mobile phone, while two other girls joined in, dragging the woman to the ground.

According to the footage and 9 News, a man is then seen sprinting in to tackle one of the girls to the ground.

CCTV footage also captured three men, one of whom is shirtless, punching each other near a pharmacy, before a fourth man joins in and pushes another.

Nearby shops were seen closing their doors as the chaos continued to spill throughout the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

“Some of the shopkeepers were really scared,” one witness told 9News.

Wild footage has captured the moment an intense mass brawl involving women and children erupted inside a busy shopping centre in front of horrified onlookers.

Video also showed a woman trying to break up the conflict, yelling at the two groups to “f*** off”.

The incident lasted over 30 minutes. According to 9 news, a child as young as 10 was involved.

Police charged one man with public nuisance.

“Officers located several people who had allegedly been involved in the altercation.

“However, no formal complaints were made to police,” a police spokesperson said.



