Wild bat encounter leaves woman with $35K medical bill after insurance missteps

By Tony Leys
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Erica Kahn faced a US$20,749 bill after a bat encounter led to rabies treatment. Photo / The Washington Post

In retrospect, Erica Kahn realises she made two big mistakes.

The first was choosing to temporarily forgo health insurance when she was laid off from her job.

The second was screaming when a wild bat later landed on her face.

The bizarre encounter happened last August, while the Massachusetts, United

