Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Who was Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk?

AFP
3 mins to read

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at event at event in Utah.

Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a US university today, was the eloquent spokesman for a younger generation of Donald Trump’s hard-right Republican movement.

The 31-year-old boasted millions of followers on social media who delighted at his whip-smart edits and provocative takedowns of hecklers and ideological challengers.

Kirk’s conservative

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save