Israeli soldiers stand guard next to humanitarian aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip on July 27, 2025. Photo / Carlos Reyes, AFP

Malnutrition rates are reaching “alarming levels” in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organisation warned on Sunday. It said the “deliberate blocking” of aid was entirely preventable and had cost many lives.

“Malnutrition is on a dangerous trajectory in the Gaza Strip, marked by a spike in deaths in July,” the WHO said in a statement.

Of the 74 recorded malnutrition-related deaths in 2025, 63 had occurred in July – including 24 children under 5, one child aged over 5, and 38 adults, it added.

“Most of these people were declared dead on arrival at health facilities or died shortly after, their bodies showing clear signs of severe wasting,” the UN health agency said.

“The crisis remains entirely preventable. Deliberate blocking and delay of large-scale food, health, and humanitarian aid has cost many lives.”