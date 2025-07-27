Israel on Sunday began a limited “tactical pause” in military operations to allow the UN and aid agencies to tackle a deepening hunger crisis.

But the WHO called for sustained efforts to “flood” the Gaza Strip with diverse, nutritious food, and for the expedited delivery of therapeutic supplies for children and vulnerable groups, plus essential medicines and supplies.

“This flow must remain consistent and unhindered to support recovery and prevent further deterioration,” the Geneva-based agency said.

On Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the situation “mass starvation – and it’s man-made”.

‘Dangerous cycle’ of death

Nearly one in five children under 5 in Gaza City is now acutely malnourished, the WHO said Sunday, citing its Nutrition Cluster partners.

It said the percentage of children aged 6 to 59 months suffering from acute malnutrition had tripled in the city since June, making it the worst-hit area in the Palestinian territory.

“These figures are likely an underestimation due to the severe access and security constraints preventing many families from reaching health facilities,” the WHO said.

The WHO said that in the first two weeks of July, more than 5000 children under 5 had been admitted for outpatient treatment of malnutrition – 18% of them with the most life-threatening form, severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

The 6500 children admitted for malnutrition treatment in June was the highest number since the war began in October 2023.

A further 73 children with SAM and medical complications have been hospitalised in July, up from 39 in June.

“This surge in cases is overwhelming the only four specialised malnutrition treatment centres,” the WHO said.

Furthermore, the organisation said the breakdown of water and sanitation services was “driving a dangerous cycle of illness and death”.

As for pregnant and breastfeeding women, Nutrition Cluster screening data showed that more than 40% were severely malnourished, the WHO said.

“It is not only hunger that is killing people, but also the desperate search for food,” the UN health agency said.

“Families are being forced to risk their lives for a handful of food, often under dangerous and chaotic conditions,” it added.

The UN rights office says Israeli forces have killed more than 1000 Palestinians trying to get food aid in Gaza since the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations in late May. Nearly three-quarters of them died near GHF sites.

-Agence France-Presse