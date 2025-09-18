“To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t, I refuse to let that happen ... All of us will refuse to let that happen,” she said during the address.
“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it.”
She met her husband Charlie in New York in 2019 and they married on May 8, 2021. Turning Point USA is said to have funded the wedding reception, which coincided with the organisation’s ninth anniversary.
Erika was a frequent attendee at her husband’s events.
Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during the first event of Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback tour” in Utah.
Speaking about the day of her husband’s death two days later, Kirk said: “When I got home last night, our daughter just ran into my arms ... and she said, ‘Mommy, I missed you.’ I said, ‘I missed you too, baby.’ She goes, ‘Where’s daddy?’.
“What do you tell a 3-year-old? She’s three. I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget’.”
She often shared glimpses of her family life on social media, without ever sharing the children’s names or faces.
She had previously shared the couple’s first date details in a post celebrating their anniversary:
“Five years ago today, we sat inside Bills Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to date you’,” she wrote alongside photos of the couple.
Erika Kirk is set to speak at a memorial for her late husband on September 21, alongside United States President, and Kirk’s close ally, Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance, also a personal friend of Kirk’s.