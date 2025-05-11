US President Donald Trump has offered to grant refugee status to white Afrikaners. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump has offered to grant refugee status to white Afrikaners. Photo / AFP

The first group of white South Africans selected for resettlement in the United States was set to fly out of Johannesburg on Sunday evening (local time), South Africa’s transport ministry said.

US President Donald Trump’s offer to grant refugee status to white Afrikaners, mainly descendants of Dutch settlers who he says face “racial discrimination” in South Africa, has heightened tensions between the two nations.

Last week, Pretoria expressed “concerns” at the news that the US had started “processing alleged refugees”, reiterating that “allegations of discrimination are unfounded”.

South African transport ministry spokesman Collen Msibi said 49 individuals were set to leave from Johannesburg’s main airport on a chartered flight at 8pm.

“The application for the permit [to land] said it’s the Afrikaners who are relocating to the USA as refugees,” he said. The flight was bound for Washington’s Dulles International airport and then to Texas, he added.