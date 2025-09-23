US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo / Getty Images

United States President Donald Trump appeared to laugh it off today when an escalator and a teleprompter both malfunctioned during his United Nations visit - but for United States officials it was no laughing matter.

The White House called for an investigation into whether the moving stairway was stopped on purpose to humiliate the US President, who bashed the global body in his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

A UN spokesman told AFP the mishap happened because someone in front of Trump accidentally set off a safety mechanism on the escalator, causing it to shut down.

However, Leavitt pointed to a report in the Times of London newspaper on Monday saying that UN staff members had joked that they would turn off the escalators and “tell him they ran out of money” amid sweeping US funding cuts.