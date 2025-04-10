White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says she will not engage with reporters listing pronouns as part of their email bios. Photo / Jabin Botsford, Washington Post

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said she will not engage with reporters listing pronouns.

Reporters from the New York Times and Crooked Media were denied responses for using pronouns in emails.

The Air Force’s ban on pronouns in email signatures violated the 2024 National Defence Authorisation Act.

The White House’s top spokesperson says she will not engage with reporters who list their pronouns in their email signatures, the Trump administration’s latest move to target expressions of gender identity in the workplace.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the Washington Post.

The White House did not respond to follow-up questions about when a formal policy on the matter had been implemented or confirm whether this would apply to all correspondence between reporters and other White House officials outside the press office. But at least one Washington Post reporter has recently received replies from White House officials despite having an email signature listing pronouns.

Reporters at other news outlets appear to have experienced this snub over pronouns first-hand. The New York Times reported earlier that three of its reporters were denied responses from the White House because they listed pronouns in their emails. Matt Berg, a correspondent for the outlet Crooked Media, also said he listed his pronouns in his email to a Trump administration spokesperson as an experiment and was denied any information because of it.