The White House criticised "South Park" after an episode featuring an AI-generated Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The White House has lashed out at “South Park” creators after the bawdy satire skewered Donald Trump in an episode featuring an AI-generated version of the United States President crawling naked through a desert.

In a no-holds-barred season premiere, the animated Trump character is also seen begging Satan for sex, only to be rebuffed – in part because his penis is too small.

The White House was not amused.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”