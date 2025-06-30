The White House says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney 'caved' to President Donald Trump, after Canada dropped a tax on US tech firms that prompted Trump to call off trade talks. Photo / Dave Chan and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

The White House says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney 'caved' to President Donald Trump, after Canada dropped a tax on US tech firms that prompted Trump to call off trade talks. Photo / Dave Chan and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

The White House says that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “caved” to President Donald Trump, after Canada dropped a tax on US tech firms which prompted Trump to call off trade talks.

“It’s very simple. Prime Minister Carney and Canada caved to President Trump and the United States of America,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a daily briefing.

Leavitt said Trump “knows how to negotiate”, adding that “every country on the planet needs to have good trade relationships with the United States”.

“And it was a mistake for Canada to vow to implement that tax that would have hurt our tech companies here in the United States.”

Over the weekend, Canada announced that it would rescind taxes impacting US tech firms and said trade negotiations with Washington would resume.