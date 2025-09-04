Advertisement
White House orders agencies to escalate fight against offshore wind

By Maxine Joselow, Lisa Friedman and Brad Plumer
New York Times·
8 mins to read

A wind turbine with a broken blade at Vineyard Wind 1, off the coast of Massachusetts, September 10, 2024. The White House has taken the extraordinary step of instructing half a dozen agencies to draft plans to thwart the offshore wind industry, as it intensifies its whole-of-government attack on a source of renewable energy that Donald Trump has criticised as ugly, expensive and inefficient. Photo / Randi Baird, The New York Times

The White House has taken the extraordinary step of instructing half a dozen agencies to draft plans to thwart the country’s offshore wind industry.

It is intensifying its government-wide attack on a source of renewable energy that United States President Donald Trump has criticised as ugly, expensive, and inefficient.

