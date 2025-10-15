Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

White House expects 10,000 US shutdown layoffs

AFP
2 mins to read

The White House plans to lay off at least 10,000 federal workers during the US government shutdown. Photo / Getty Images

The White House plans to lay off at least 10,000 federal workers during the US government shutdown. Photo / Getty Images

The White House says it will likely lay off at least 10,000 federal workers during the US government shutdown as Republican President Donald Trump steps up pressure on Democrats.

The shutdown has ground into its third week, with Congress deadlocked in a clash over spending and Trump following through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save