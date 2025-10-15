Vought said that was a “snapshot” and that there would be more.
Trump has warned that continued refusal by Democrats to support a House-passed resolution to fund the Government through late November would result in mass layoffs targeting workers deemed to be aligned with the opposition party.
The US President has vowed to find a way to pay troops due to go without their paycheques for the first time, although the uncertainty is already leading to long lines of men and women in uniform at food banks.