The White House plans to lay off at least 10,000 federal workers during the US government shutdown. Photo / Getty Images

The White House says it will likely lay off at least 10,000 federal workers during the US government shutdown as Republican President Donald Trump steps up pressure on Democrats.

The shutdown has ground into its third week, with Congress deadlocked in a clash over spending and Trump following through on his threats to take a hatchet to the workforce in response.

“I think we’ll probably end up being north of 10,000,” White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought said.

“We want to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering the bureaucracy.”

Court documents filed by the Department of Justice showed that more than 4000 employees were fired on Friday, with the US Treasury and health, education and housing departments hardest hit.