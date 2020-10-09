Website of the Year

When a fly ruins your image

5 minutes to read

The surprise accessory of the vice-presidential debate: the fly that rested on Mike Pence's head. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Vanessa Friedman

It was a night of somber, serious suits and signals for both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Then the bug arrived.

It was the accessory that stole the evening.

Not the discreet strand of pearls

