What we know so far about the fatal shooting of US activist Charlie Kirk

Pooja Salhotra, Yan Zhuang, Isabella Kwai and Michael Levenson
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Investigators with the Utah Department of Public Safety scour a residential backyard next to Utah Valley University the day after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk in Orem, Utah. Photo / Loren Elliott, The New York Times

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative political activist and close ally of United States President Donald Trump, was fatally shot yesterday while speaking to thousands of people at a college in Utah, setting off widespread shock and condemnation.

Law enforcement officials have not found the gunman, but have recovered a

