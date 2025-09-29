What we know about the suspect in the Michigan church shooting

Sanford’s father declined to comment. Several attempts to reach the suspect’s wife and other immediate family members were unsuccessful.

Church members and residents shortly after the shooting and fire at a Michigan church on Monday (NZ time). Photo / Emily Elconin, Getty Images

Ryan Lopez, a former high school classmate who lives in the nearby city of Davison, Michigan, said he regularly saw Sanford around town and was still trying to process the news. He said he last saw Sanford at a gym in Davison a few weeks earlier and that nothing had seemed out of the ordinary.

“He was happy to see me, he just seemed normal,” Lopez said. Sanford was an avid hunter of geese, turkey and deer and had seemed like a typical “country kid” while growing up, Lopez said. After high school, both men joined the Marines, where Sanford did motor transport work, Lopez said.

For about a year around 2010, Sandra Winter, 56, rented a room to Sanford in her home in Jeremy Ranch, Utah. She described him as an unassuming man who worked for a local business doing snow removal and landscaping. He also had creative ambitions as a sculpture artist working with Sheetrock, Winter said.

She was shocked to hear he was identified as the attacker in the shooting, a situation she said she would “never in a million years” have imagined.

In 2016, he married a woman who had gone to the same high school he did, according to court records, and they have a 10-year-old son.

April Van, 66, who lives in an apartment complex near the suspect’s most recent address, said she did not know him but she had seen the son taking out trash.

Another neighbour, Randy Thronson, 71, said he hadn’t talked to Sanford for about two years but he “seemed like a nice guy” and would plough neighbours’ driveways in the winter for free.

“Something must have happened, snapped somehow,” he said as police secured the area around the suspect’s home.

This article originally appeared in the New York Times.

Written by: Talya Minsberg and Anushka Patil

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES