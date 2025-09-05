Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What to know about the US turnaround on Pepfar, the anti-Aids programme for worst hit countries

By Adam Taylor
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A promising HIV-prevention drug, Lenacapavir, could be a game-changer in countries worst hit by Aids.

A promising HIV-prevention drug, Lenacapavir, could be a game-changer in countries worst hit by Aids.

The Trump Administration said today that it would help provide a promising HIV-prevention drug, Lenacapavir, to countries worst impacted by the disease - confirming its support for a proposal first unveiled last year, during the Biden Administration.

The State Department said it would work with Gilead Sciences, a United

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save