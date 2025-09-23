Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What to know about the US-designated ‘domestic terrorist organisation’ Antifa

AFP
3 mins to read

Antifa, which stands for anti-fascism, traces its roots to 1930s Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Antifa, which stands for anti-fascism, traces its roots to 1930s Germany. Photo / Getty Images

Antifa, designated a “domestic terrorist organisation” by United States President Donald Trump today, is a nebulous movement of left-wing “anti-fascist” activists.

Experts say it is more a political ideology than an organised group.

Trump’s move follows the September 10 assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and is one of several

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save