What to know about the Israeli hostages believed to be still alive in Gaza

Liam Stack and Isabel Kershner
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Yellow chairs, and images of Israeli hostages being held inside Gaza stand along a roadside in southern Israel on October 9. There are 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, according to Israel, the last of some 250 people taken during the Hamas-led terror attack. The Israeli Government believes that 20 hostages are still alive and 26 have died in captivity, with two others uncertain. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times)

Israel and Hamas have reached a deal to exchange the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip for Palestinian prisoners, potentially as soon as the weekend, raising hopes that the two-year war may be closer to an end.

There are 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, according to Israel, the last group

