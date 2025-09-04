Police and firefighters work on the site of the Gloria funicular railway accident in Lisbon, on September 3, 2025. Photo / Patricia de Melo Moreira, AFP

What to know about Lisbon’s funiculars after deadly incident in Portugal

At least 15 people were killed and 18 injured when a funicular in Lisbon derailed today and smashed into a building.

Here’s what to know about Lisbon’s funiculars.

The funiculars are tram-like lifts with cables running on rails up and down a steep slope.

They are a popular tourist destination in the city and a way of sightseeing through it. Locals use them for getting around. They are a well-known symbol of Portugal’s capital.

The incident involved the Ascensor da Gloria, as it is known in Portugal.