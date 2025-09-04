The Gloria route stretches over 850ft (260m) up a steep hill and takes about three minutes to traverse.
It is one of three funiculars in Lisbon, linking the city’s downtown with the Bairro Alto neighbourhood for panoramic views.
The lift was opened in 1885 and was electrified in 1915.
It can carry about 40 people. Its two carriages - one going up, the other down - are attached to a haulage cable.
Carris is the public transit company that runs Lisbon’s funiculars.
It announced today that all three routes, plus one other tourist attraction, the Santa Justa Lift, would be temporarily closed.
A similar incident occurred on May 7, 2018, when one of the trams popped off the rails onto the footpath. Nobody was injured during that incident.
The funiculars carry more than 3.5 million people a year.
