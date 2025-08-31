What sparked the escalation?

Andreas Harsono, an Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the death Affan Kurniawan, the 21-year-old motorcyclist, struck a nerve, partly because ride-hailing drivers are seen as emblematic of a shrinking middle class forced to take on multiple jobs.

How did officials respond?

In a statement on Friday, Prabowo offered condolences and said he had ordered an investigation. He called for calm and vowed to respond to protesters’ complaints. Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri also apologised for the death.

What has happened since?

The city government building in Makassar, South Sulawesi, was set on fire during a demonstration, killing at least two employees, Mayor Munafri Arifuddin said. The Mayor added that there were multiple deaths and injuries from the blaze. Local media reported that at least four people were killed.

A government-owned building in Bandung, West Java, and other structures were also set ablaze in protests across the archipelago, local media reported.

Have there been other recent protests?

It has been a tumultuous year in Indonesia.

In February and March, “Indonesia Gelap”, or “Dark Indonesia”, demonstrations against budget cuts and the potential for an increased military role in civilian programmes buffeted the country.

In the lead-up to Indonesia’s Independence Day on August 17, controversy broke out over the popularity of a flag used in the Japanese anime series One Piece, which has been adopted as an anti-government symbol.

This time last year, protests erupted in more than a dozen cities over perceived nepotism.

Why did the allowance anger people?

Andreas Harsono, the HRW researcher, said in an interview that the housing allowance announcement tapped into a sense among Indonesians that elected officials were disconnected from the populace, especially after Prabowo instituted budget cuts.

What other issues are bothering people?

Perceptions of corruption, harsh policing, and political dysfunction also contributed to public dissatisfaction.

“The economy should be better,” he said, “as soon as possible. If not, the underlying issue will still be brewing.”

