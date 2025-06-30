Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What to know about Europe’s early hot summer, sweltering under a heat dome from Africa

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Even the French Alps are feeling the heat. Mont Blanc near Chamonix, France. Photo / Supplied

Even the French Alps are feeling the heat. Mont Blanc near Chamonix, France. Photo / Supplied

Heat records were set for June in Spain and Portugal during a new surge of extreme heat that’s roasting Europe.

Potentially dangerous temperatures at or above 38C are expected through the week, rolling eastward to encompass France, Italy, and eventually portions of Eastern Europe.

It caps what should be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World