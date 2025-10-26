Advertisement
What happens when a snake strikes. In a race of reflexes, the reptile usually wins

Ari Daniel
New York Times·
4 mins to read

In a study published on Friday in the Journal of Experimental Biology, researchers used high-speed video cameras to record and reconstruct the complex, rapid movements of 36 species of venomous snakes. The result is a harrowing glimpse of the different approaches that these creatures take to sink their fangs into their victims. Photo / Silke Cleuren via The New York Times

Venomous snakes inhabit a different perceptual world than we do.

“Before the mammal has even had a chance to detect them and start moving, they’re on top of you,” said Alistair Evans, a zoologist at Monash University in Australia.

That’s because in a race of reflexes, the snake usually wins.

