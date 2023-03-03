Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Western Sydney wife killer learns his fate

news.com.au
By Steve Zemek
3 mins to read
Engracio Songcuan was found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife Erlinda Songcuan. Photo / Facebook

Engracio Songcuan was found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife Erlinda Songcuan. Photo / Facebook

A retired accountant who fatally strangled his wife in the garage of their western Sydney home has been sentenced to at least five years in jail after a judge found she posed no threat to him at the time despite her abusive behaviour.

Engracio Songcuan, 75, was on Friday sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court for the manslaughter of his 69-year-old wife Erlinda after a fatal confrontation inside the garage of their Woodcroft home in May 2020.

Songcuan last year stood trial and it took a jury just three hours to find him not guilty of murder.

He did however plead guilty to Erlinda’s manslaughter and admitted to strangling her following the deterioration of their marriage over several years.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The court heard on Friday afternoon that he choked his wife after putting his hand over her mouth and strangling her with the crook of his right elbow.

Justice Stephen Campbell said that immediately prior to the incident, she barged into his bedroom while he was still asleep, hit him with a photograph, threw a TV remote and shouted at him and called him a “liar”.

Songcuan ran downstairs so as not to wake his sleeping daughter and was followed by his wife.

It was there that she threatened him with pliers, however he easily disarmed her before strangling her to death.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The court heard that she had falsely accused him of being unfaithful, with Justice Campbell describing her actions as aggressive, controlling and physically violent, including hitting him with a shoe while he was driving.

“Her behaviour towards him was aggressive and controlling, but also involved a level of actual physical violence,” Justice Campbell said.

Justice Campbell said her abusive behaviour also included taunting, quarrelling and throwing objects at Songcuan.

Songcuan claimed he lost control because of her controlling and abusive behaviour, which included quizzing him on his whereabouts, accusing him of being unfaithful and throwing his mobile phone in the toilet.

During an interview with police following his arrest, he said he killed her to stop her screaming and that “I think I [overreacted]”.

“I accept that when she followed Mr Songcuan into the garage, Erlinda picked up and threatened him with pliers,” Justice Campbell said.

“However, he easily disarmed her of them and simply put them in a drawer out of the way.

“At the time he commenced to strangle Erlinda, she was not posing any threat to him and I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he did not believe that strangling her was necessary.”

Justice Campbell added that Ms Songcuan had a right to look to her husband for protection and to feel safe in her own home.

“Society can never condone the taking of a human life as a solution to marital discord,” he said during his sentence which was handed down on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The court heard that Songcuan had no criminal history and no prior history of domestic violence, with Justice Campbell describing his risk of reoffending as low.

He was on Friday afternoon sentenced to seven and a half years in jail with a non-parole period of five years.

With time served, he will be eligible for release in May 2025.

How to get help: If you're in danger now: • Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.
• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.
• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.
• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.
Where to go for help or more information:
Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)
Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)
It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450
Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.
• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)
Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence
Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services
White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.
How to hide your visit:
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.

Latest from World