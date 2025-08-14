Advertisement
American widow preserves late husband’s tattoo as unique memento

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An American widow has framed a morbidly romantic memento of her late husband.

Virginia Radevski of West Virginia immortalised one of her husband TJ’s more than 70 tattoos, cutting off a piece of his inked skin in tribute to his memory.

In a TikTok video that has now amassed 30

