With her permission, the mortician then cut the tissue off and put it in a Save My Ink Forever preservation bag.
The tattoo is now preserved, along with TJ’s hair and skin texture, in a glass frame.
“When they showed us his tattoo, it was indescribable as to what that felt [like]. It wasn’t just one feeling, it wasn’t an emotion, it was physical.”
The Ohio company has been helping grieving families memorialise their relatives since 2016.
Preservation of an individual tattoo is priced at US$1699 (NZ$2870), while a leg sleeve sets loved ones back as much as US$15,000 ($25,341).
Radevski told People she had heard of the idea as a child when it was featured in Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!
“I never questioned why it stuck with me.”
She said her and TJ’s son Preston, 10, have drawn a lot of comfort from the eerie artefact.
“When we want to know he’s here, we can hold the frame, and it does so much more than a picture.”
Radevski is hopeful that by sharing her experience, the process could be normalised for others who might find it helpful.