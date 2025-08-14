An American widow has framed a morbidly romantic memento of her late husband.

Virginia Radevski of West Virginia immortalised one of her husband TJ’s more than 70 tattoos, cutting off a piece of his inked skin in tribute to his memory.

In a TikTok video that has now amassed 30 million views, Radevski explained she and TJ had agreed to the process before his sudden death.

“I knew we were going to do this because we had talked about it before.”

She used a marker to circle the tattoo, which is a skull designed to look like a helmet for American football team the Pittsburgh Steelers, including some of his other tattoos in the outline.