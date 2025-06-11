Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court during his rape and sexual assault retrial in New York. Photo / AFP

Disgraced Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, and not guilty of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola after a retrial at which three women recounted in graphic detail how he victimised them.

“Guilty,” said the jury foreman in relation to the allegation he sexually assaulted Haley. He then shook his head when asked for a verdict on whether Weinstein raped a woman named Jessica Mann, and said “not guilty” for the Sokola charge.

Jury deliberations will continue on further charges on Thursday.

-Agence France-Presse