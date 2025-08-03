Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Weather changes linked to migraines and joint pain, studies show

By John Rota
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Studies confirm barometric pressure drops increase migraine and joint pain risks. Photo / The Washington Post

Studies confirm barometric pressure drops increase migraine and joint pain risks. Photo / The Washington Post

Some people don’t need a weather app – they feel the forecast in their bones.

A storm rolls in and so do throbbing heads, aching joints and mood drops. For years, this phenomenon was dismissed as imagination or coincidence.

Now, with sharper tools and larger datasets, more researchers are taking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save