Weapons to start flowing to Ukraine under European deal with US

By Lara Jakes
New York Times·
Young girls run past as people stop in Kyiv, to survey wreckage left by an hours-long barrage of Russian missiles and drones last week. Europe has begun buying American weapons for Ukraine in earnest, only weeks after the Trump Administration struck a deal with Nato allies to do so. Photo / Finbarr O'Reilly, The New York Times

Europe has begun buying American weapons for Ukraine in earnest, only weeks after United States President Donald Trump struck a deal with Nato allies to do so.

The latest sale, announced by the State Department on Friday, will send 3500 extended-range cruise missiles and GPS navigation kits to Ukraine once

