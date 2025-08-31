Advertisement
‘We have a major security and intelligence bug’ - how Israel found Iran’s weakest link

By Farnaz Fassihi, Ronen Bergman and Mark Mazzetti
New York Times·
12 mins to read

President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a protest in Tehran following the attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, on June 22. Israel was able to track the movements of key Iranian figures and assassinate them by following the cellphones carried by members of their security forces; Pezeshkian himself escaped an attack on a bunker on June 16. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

The meeting was so secret that only the attendees, a handful of top Iranian government officials and military commanders, knew the time and location.

It was June 16, the fourth day of Iran’s war with Israel, and Iran’s Supreme National Security Council gathered for an emergency meeting in a bunker

