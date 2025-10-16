Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

‘We are looking at land now’ - Trump Administration authorises covert CIA action in Venezuela

Julian E. Barnes and Tyler Pager
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A street market in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, on October 10. The Trump Administration has secretly authorised the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to US officials. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

A street market in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, on October 10. The Trump Administration has secretly authorised the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to US officials. Photo / Adriana Loureiro Fernandez, The New York Times

The Trump Administration has secretly authorised the CIA to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to United States officials, stepping up a campaign against Nicolas Maduro, the country’s authoritarian leader.

The authorisation is the latest step in the Trump Administration’s intensifying pressure campaign against Venezuela.

For weeks, the US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save