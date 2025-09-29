US police stopped a Waymo driverless car in San Bruno, California, for an illegal U-turn. Photo / Chris Keall

US police stopped a Waymo driverless car in San Bruno, California, for an illegal U-turn. Photo / Chris Keall

US police thought they had their man when they watched a taxi make an illegal U-turn right in front of them – only to discover there was no one in the driver’s seat.

Officers in San Bruno, California pulled over the Waymo driverless car on Friday night, but – despite its flagrant law breaking – had to let it go.

“Since there was no human driver, a ticket couldn’t be issued,” police in the city, south of San Francisco, said on social media.

“Our citation books don’t have a box for ‘robot’.”

Describing the situation as “a first” for law enforcement, the police department said they had spoken to Waymo about the problem.