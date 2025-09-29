“Officers... contacted the company to let them know about the ‘glitch.’”
Waymo told AFP its autonomous driving system has been designed to obey the rules.
“We are looking into this situation and are committed to improving road safety through our ongoing learnings and experience,” the company said.
Waymo operates fleets of driverless taxis in and around a small number of major US cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.
The vehicles – white Jaguars equipped with an array of sensors – navigate around known cityscapes using an onboard mapping and computing system.
Despite their unnerving appearance, with an empty front seat and a steering wheel that turns on its own, the vehicles have proved popular with passengers.
- Agence France-Presse