Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Water from the seas’ - Morocco bets on desalination to fight drought and save agriculture

By Chico Harlan and Nada Talbi
Washington Post·
11 mins to read

Pipes and pump systems at the Agadir desalination plant in the Souss-Massa region of Morocco. The plant converts seawater from the Atlantic Ocean to water for drinking and agriculture. Photo / Clea Rekhou, The Washington Post

Pipes and pump systems at the Agadir desalination plant in the Souss-Massa region of Morocco. The plant converts seawater from the Atlantic Ocean to water for drinking and agriculture. Photo / Clea Rekhou, The Washington Post

The drought has held its grip for seven years and counting. Scorched vegetation crinkles underfoot.

The colour has drained almost entirely from Morocco’s agricultural heartland, with one exception: inside vast mesh-covered agricultural enclosures, where lush tomatoes grow on vines, destined for supermarkets in Europe.

These man-made oases are being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save