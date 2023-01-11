Would-be intruders’ big mistake as they try to break into fighter’s house. Video / Demsey McKean

His boxing record is 8-1, with half his wins by way of knockout, making him an Australasian fighting champion – a fact two would-be intruders no doubt wish they knew before the weekend.

Dramatic footage has captured the moment the pair – thought to be teenagers – attempted to break into Gold Coast cruiserweight Casey Caswell’s home before receiving the fright of their lives.

The footage shows the hooded duo allegedly casing his Benowa Waters home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They are seen walking around Caswell’s driveway, right up to his house, before checking the side of the property.

Then Caswell emerges, shirtless and ready to rumble.

“Come on you little c**ts,” he yells at the pair before chasing them down the road.

Gold Coast boxer Casey Caswell chased away two hooded teens. Photo / Facebook

Fellow fighter and friend Demsey McKean shared the security footage on social media. Luckily for the would-be intruders, McKean explains, Caswell didn’t catch them, and they fled unharmed.

Regardless, he said there was no question they picked the wrong house.

“Casey doing what anyone man would do. This is how to deal with low-life rats that try to break into your house,” McKean told the Queensland Times.

“Not how Casey Caswell wanted to start his early Sunday morning, no doubt.

“Woke up to see two thieves walking around his car and front property about to jump the fence. So he ran out there and chased them off down the road.

“My mate is a professional fighter and an Australasian champion. They picked the wrong house to mess with.”

Professional fighter Casey Caswell. Photo / Facebook

McKean said the pair were spotted at least twice in the neighbourhood that morning.

“They were teens, and he lives in a nicer neighbourhood, so they would get targeted more often than not … plus Gold Coast is ripe for it,” Ipswich-based McKean said.

“The tall one was older and had a knife,” he alleged.

“They were spotted at another house in the community at 3.30am so they were doing the rounds.”

Mates of McKean and Caswell shared their thoughts about the epic video on social media.

“F**k would have loved to have seen Casey Caswell get a hold of them in the driveway, great viewing,” one said.

“Last thing they expected was G.I. Joe running at them,” another wrote.

A rise in youth crime in South East Queensland, in particular on the Gold Coast, was a focal point for debate last year.

In 2022, Mayor Tom Tate said his community was fed up and called for justice reform.

“The way the youth repeated offender has been dealt with, it’s a catch and release scenario. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime,” he said.

“As Einstein says, when you do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result, that’s the definition of insanity …. So get sane, State Government.”

Queensland Government announced the introduction of more severe punishments for violent offenders following the tragic stabbing death of North Lakes mother, Emma Lovell, during an alleged home invasion last month.



