Moment angry boatie tows car blocking him at popular boat ramp. Video / Landos Down Under

A fed-up boatie has taken matters into his own hands after towing an “inconsiderate” driver who had boxed the man’s car and trailer in at a Queensland boat ramp.

Video captured the chaos showing the boatie attaching the parked Toyota to his Ford four-wheel-drive using a rope before dragging it out of the way.

As the boatie tows the car through the parking lot its tyres can be heard screeching loudly.

One onlooker backed the Ford driver’s actions, revealing the parked car was “so inconsiderate” for parking in front of the boatie and boxing him in, especially given the area is reserved for boats, jet skis, and vehicles with a trailer.

The Toyota had parked in the boat owner’s car and trailer. Photo / Landos Down Under

The footage was posted to Landos Down Under, with the caption: “Road rage at its best. When you park in front of someone’s boat or jet ski trailer and block them in, they won’t be happy,”

“The car being dragged blocked in the other bloke’s trailer. They left him b***** all room to get it out and luckily he was able to get it out by hand ... but he was not happy.”

An “inconsiderate” driver had their car towed at a Queensland boat ramp by a fed-up boatie after they boxed in the man’s car and trailer. Photo / Landos Down Under

A number of locals backed the boatie’s actions, explaining there are problems every Christmas holidays and those who aren’t regular users of the boat ramp car park frequently block those with boats, jet skis and trailers.

One local said there was “always ramp rage” at Jacobs Well, saying it “never lets us down”.

Other community members praised the boat owner for hitting back

“Someone get that man a beer,” one user said.

“Cars parking in the boat/jet ski trailer parking area are a menace,” another person added.

Despite the backing, not everyone was convinced the boatie’s behaviour was called for.

“So he got his car out, then went back and towed it. Strange,” one person said.

“Absolute nonsense. Simply call the cops,” a second said.

Queensland Police told 7NEWS no reports had been made over the incident.

