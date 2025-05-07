A woman has been arrested after her pet raccoon was found with a crack pipe in her car.

Police found the animal, named Chewy, sitting in the driver’s seat with a glass pipe in its mouth on Monday.

Victoria Vidal, 55, had been pulled over in Springfield Township, Ohio, when an officer realised there was an active warrant out for the car’s registered owner.

He detained Vidal and returned to the car where he found the raccoon sitting by the steering wheel, hunched over with its paws clasped around pipe.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows the officer laughing when he spots the pet, saying: “The raccoon has her meth pipe… he’s playing with her meth pipe right now.”