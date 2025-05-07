Advertisement
Watch: Raccoon caught with methamphetamine crack pipe

By Benedict Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

A woman has been arrested after her pet raccoon was found with a crack pipe in her car.

Police found the animal, named Chewy, sitting in the driver’s seat with a glass pipe in its mouth on Monday.

Victoria Vidal, 55, had been pulled over in Springfield Township, Ohio, when an officer realised there was an active warrant out for the car’s registered owner.

He detained Vidal and returned to the car where he found the raccoon sitting by the steering wheel, hunched over with its paws clasped around pipe.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows the officer laughing when he spots the pet, saying: “The raccoon has her meth pipe… he’s playing with her meth pipe right now.”

The animal was found by police holding the pipe.
A woman in a purple jumper stretches out her hand for the pipe, prompting him to reply: “No don’t reach for it, that’s evidence now.”

“Well, I don’t want him to have that,” she replies.

The officer then retrieves the pipe with a gloved hand, continuing to laugh and saying: “He’s trying to smoke it – there’s no way.”

Police searched the car and found a “bulk amount” of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used pipes.

Vidal was charged with possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for driving under suspension.

Vidal was charged with possession of drugs.
“Thankfully, Chewy the raccoon was unharmed, and notification was made to the proper authorities to determine that she has the proper paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon,” police said.

“While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first.”

“No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident,” they added.

“As always, we remain committed to keeping our community safe – no matter what surprises may come our way.”

