The man confronted the cop who pulled him over, calling him a hypocrite for the state of his tyre. Video / @riphondagrom

South Australia Police have assured the public they have "addressed" a police car's bald tyre after a motorcyclist accused an officer of being a hypocrite in a series of viral TikTok videos.

In the videos, the officer could be seen issuing the man a defect notice for his motorcycle as the camera zoomed in on the front tyre of the officer's car.

"I'm copping a defect and this cop has a bald tyre and he's not even gonna defect his own car," the man, who has since been identified as Theo Glibo, said.

"I'm not going to put a sticker on it for something that's going to be dealt with tomorrow," the officer responded.

Glibo then said: "Why not? That's what you're doing with mine, you're a hypocrite."

The exchange continued in a number of other clips uploaded to the social media platform, starting from May 28.

Two of the videos have been viewed 1.5 million and 1.6 million times respectively.

Glibo instructed the officer to have a look at the car's tyres, adding that if it was anyone else they would be given a defect notice.

Theo Glibo was being issued a defect notice when he pointed out the tyre. Photo / TikTok / @riphondagrom

The officer agreed and said he would defect it when he got back to his office.

SA Police released a statement on Tuesday night about the incident.

"South Australia Police are aware of the social media post relating to an interaction between a SAPOL employee and a member of the public where the police vehicle was identified to have a bald tyre," it said.

"SAPOL have taken steps to address this matter."

The videos showed the officer explaining the reasoning for issuing the defect notice to Glibo was because the front of the bike had a blue light.

A blue light on the motorcycle was the reason for the defect notice. Photo / TikTok / @riphondagrom

In Australia, only emergency vehicles can have blue lights.

Glibo claimed the light was already there when he bought the Honda Grom motorcycle new.

He asked if he could buy tape to cover the light, as the exchange took place at a service station, but he was not allowed.

In a follow up TikTok video Glibo said the defect cost him $62.

He told Adelaide Advertiser "they pretty much took the defect off straight away" and said the officer who took off the defect had seen his TikTok videos.