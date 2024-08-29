A Spanish police patrol ran over a speedboat believed to be carrying migrants trying to reach Spanish territory in North Africa.

Footage shows the Guardia Civil chasing the speedboat and trying to block the path when it ploughs into it.

The speedboat’s four passengers were flung into the water but quickly rescued. One required brief hospital treatment in the Moroccan city of Nador, while the other three were unhurt.

The incident took place on Sunday off Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa, whose local authorities say the Civil Guard had proceeded normally to stop the migrants reaching the coast.