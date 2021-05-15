Watch: Footage shows UFOs near US Navy ship, then disappearing into water

The US Navy photographed and filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles. Video / jeremycorbell

Footage has emerged online showing a spherical object flying in the air before disappearing into the ocean, near where a US Navy ship was, off the coast of San Diego, US.

The video, taken aboard the USS Omaha in July 2019, shows the mysterious object hovering over the water's surface for a while, before disappearing into the ocean.

A submarine was sent to search for the object but could not find anything. Photo / Jeremy Corbell

The footage is the source of two screenshots of UFOs that had previously been released and, according to Fox 8, a Pentagon spokesperson has confirmed the footage was recorded by the US Navy.

"Whoa, it's getting close," a voice can be heard saying in the clip.

The USS Omaha, where the footage was taken from. Photo / US Navy

"It splashed!" the person then added as the object dove into the ocean.

The footage was reportedly taken on a cell phone inside the ship's Combat Information Centre, which is a classified location where cell phones are not allowed.

Still from the video released on Instagram, showing the object hovering just over the water. Photo / Jeremy Corbell

Investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who posted the footage, told Fox 8 a submarine was later sent to search for the object but did not find anything.

The encounter with the object happened around the same time three other US warships based in San Diego reported encounters with unidentified flying objects, described in the logs as "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles".

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to The Debrief the leaked footage is authentic.

"I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] included it in their ongoing examinations," spokesperson Susan Gough said in an email.