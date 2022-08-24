Dr Daniel Jak knocked out in brutal alleged attack in front of his family. Video / 9 News

A doctor has opened up about the horror moment he says he was knocked out and left lying in a pool of his own blood in front of his pregnant wife and three children.

Dr Daniel Jak and his family's trip to Ferny Grove takeaway shop in Brisbane's northwest last Saturday night was meant to be a pleasant one, but it quickly devolved into violence.

While he was picking up the pizza and drinks, it will be alleged a 59-year-old Ferny Grove man repeatedly bumped into their car while Jak's wife and three children were inside.

"Holy s*** mate, you just hit me," Jak's wife exclaimed in the 9News clip.

The enraged man claimed he had been parked in before unleashing a fiery tirade on her.

"Thanks for putting me in a vice grip, f*** off," he can be heard shouting in a clip.

It was at that moment that Jak returned from the store.

"Don't you dare talk to my wife like that," he shouted at the man.

But police allege the Ferny Grove man responded with violence. He appears to punch Jak in the stomach before flooring him with a hit to the head, all while the doctor's hands were full with pizza and drinks.

Police allege the man then continued to hit Jak several times before driving off.

"Get off him, how dare you," his wife can be heard shouting in the video.

Jak suffered a broken nose and busted eye as a result of the brutal incident.

The attack was so violent that his 4-year-old daughter thought he would not survive.

"She says 'are we getting a new daddy?' because all she saw was I was knocked to the floor and I'm unconscious," Jak said.

A 59-year-old Ferny Grove man has been charged by police with assault occasioning bodily harm over the incident.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court in September.