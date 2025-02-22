Massive sinkholes are inching toward homes in this town in Brazil, prompting a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/ooK92N2qpe — DW News (@dwnews) February 22, 2025

Some of the houses, which have been abandoned, have already started to collapse as the sinkholes widen.

The recent sinkholes, which are several metres deep, mark the escalation of a problem that residents in Buriticupu have witnessed for three decades.

Rain has slowly eroded soils, known in Brazil as “voçoroca”, a word of indigenous origins that means “to tear the earth” and is the equivalent of sinkholes.

Poorly planned building work and deforestation has also put thousands of homes at risk.

The problem has worsened during periods of heavy rain, as has occurred recently, according to Marcelino Farias, a professor at the University of Maranhao.

Antonia dos Anjos, who has lived in Buriticupu for 22 years, fears more sinkholes will soon appear.

“There’s this danger right in front of us, and nobody knows where this hole has been opening up underneath,” the 65-year-old said.

Lucas Conceiçao, an engineer and the secretary of public works in Buriticupu, said the municipality clearly does not have the capacity to find solutions for the complex sinkhole situation.

“These problems range from the erosion processes to the removal of people who are in the risk area,” he said.



