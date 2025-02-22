- A state of emergency has been declared in the Brazilian Amazon due to massive sinkholes.
- Around 1200 people in Buriticupu are at risk, with several buildings already destroyed.
- The sinkholes, worsened by rain and deforestation, have been a problem for three decades.
A state of emergency has been declared in the Brazilian Amazon after massive sinkholes opened up, threatening thousands of homes.
Several buildings in the city of Buriticupu, in Maranhao state, have already been destroyed, with around 1200 people at risk of losing their homes to the widening abyss.
“In the space of the last few months, the dimensions have expanded exponentially, approaching substantially closer to the residences,” said an emergency decree issued by the city government this month about the sinkholes.
Pictures from Buriticupu show the sinkholes have divided tree-lined forests near a row of houses.