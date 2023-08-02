The officer briefly goes airborne before slamming their face on the slide and bouncing off. Photo / TIikTok

The officer briefly goes airborne before slamming their face on the slide and bouncing off. Photo / TIikTok

A police officer from Boston has gone viral after a video was posted to TikTok of his disastrous accident on a children’s slide.

The Boston Police Department commented on the video, reassuring the public that the officer had been treated for minor injuries.

The department’s spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the officer in the video was on duty at the time of the accident.

Boyle said the officer involved won’t be missing any work because of the incident.

The video that has now racked up millions of views was reportedly captured by colleagues.

The footage shows a fully uniformed officer flying down a slide at City Hall Plaza, feet first.

The local mayor, Michelle Wu, warned the public that the slide is only meant for children.

“I don’t know what the circumstances were or what happened,” she told Boston25 News.

“But, I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is okay. If it looks like there needs to be more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too.”

Boston Police said the officer has not faced any disciplinary action over the incident.