Watch: Australian man chases down thief stealing his ute

Australian man chases down thief stealing his ute. Source / news.com.au

For most people unlucky enough to be the victim of a crime, the first reaction is to call the police.

But not this Queensland couple, who responded in spectacular fashion after catching an alleged thief red-handed as he tried to take their ute and tools from their Caboolture home.

Their response, which included climbing into the moving vehicle to place the man in a headlock and wielding a block of wood, was all caught on CCTV cameras.

Terry Dennehy and his partner Dee Arias were alerted to the alleged intruder just before 6am on Friday when they heard their ute's engine suddenly start.

"I thought, no way, no one is taking my ute, that's mine," Dennehy told Channel 7.

A shirtless Dennehy ran to his garage just in time to see his ute being driven away, running after the moving vehicle and managing to get inside the ute's passenger door.

As Dennehy wrestled the man out of the ute Arias ran over, block of wood in hand. Photo / Channel 7

"They're ain't much going to stop it, so I thought the only way I can do is jump in with him. If he's going, I'm going with him," he said.

Once inside the ute Dennehy managed to put the man into a headlock and grabbed the steering wheel, bringing the vehicle to a standstill.

"He said to me, 'oh f**k you've got me, you've got me'," Dennehy recalled. "I've got him all right … I'm going to give this guy what for."

Catching the would-be thief red handed Mr Dennehy managed to climb inside the moving ute. Photo / Channel 7

But the incident didn't stop there, with Arias running over to the ute with a block of wood, striking the would-be thief several times.

"He kept screaming, 'Ouch, ouch stop it'," she told Seven. "I keep bashing him and running, I was aiming for his head."

The man eventually fled the property on foot. Photo / Channel 7

The man, who CCTV footage also revealed had loaded up tools from Dennehy's shed inside the ute, eventually fled the property on foot.

But Dennehy has issued a stern warning in case he plans on returning.

"Give it a go if you want to, yeah but next time it will be a lot worse," he said.

"I'd love to see him back here."