Warragamba Dam spill imminent as NSW floods cause power outages

By Jack Nivison
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

Flooding and snow-related hazards remain active across NSW according to the State Emergency Service. Photo / SES HazardWatch

Authorities have warned that Warragamba Dam in New South Wales is expected to start spilling within hours.

WaterNSW said on Sunday evening that based on forecasts, the dam was likely to start a small spill within 24 hours.

“The Warragamba Dam storage level is currently at 99% of capacity,” it

