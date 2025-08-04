As of 9am Monday, the following communities are the most impacted:
Kempsey, South West Rocks, Smithtown and surrounds – 8600;
Smiths Lake, Pacific Palms, Coomba Park and surrounds – 2800;
Armidale, Walcha, Guyra, Bendemeer, Tamworth and surrounds – 6400.
A spokesperson said a “large amount of reconstruction” work was required but crews were hoping to make progress on Monday weather and access permitting.
“Helicopters and additional crews are ready to come in to support as soon as it’s safe to do so,” the spokesperson said.
“Customers are reminded to keep at least 8m away from fallen powerlines, power poles and damaged electricity equipment or 150m away if any part of the electricity network is covered in floodwaters.”
Those without power were urged to check the outages page for updates on estimated times of power restoration as they become known.
An Endeavour Energy spokeswoman said its network – which provides for much of Western Sydney and the NSW coast south of Sydney – had held up “pretty well” over the weekend, with less than 500 customers without power and those expected to regain electricity within hours.
“Lots of rain but not really damaging conditions. We saw a few lightning strikes and a few short interruptions, which were probably tree branches falling on power lines,” she said.
“With those, our automatic system was able to restore power within 90 seconds.
“Yesterday, we had an incident in Albion Park that had a few hundred customers out for a few hours. And today at 3am we had a large tree fall down at Wiseman’s Ferry. The [State Emergency Service] are up there at the moment, cutting down the tree and then our crews will get to work and we expect that one to be back on by 12 and that’s currently impacting 478 customers.
“Overall our networks held up really strong with the conditions.”
Police have urged members of the public to avoid dangers and hazards like powerlines and flooded roads if they end up in flood-affected areas.
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Debbie Platz said most of the damage had been caused by severe storms that swept through parts of the Hunter Region, with roofs ripped from homes and fallen trees damaging cars and properties.
“So we’ve had over 1500 amazing volunteers out in the field this weekend, who have responded to over 2000 incidents,” she said.
“Some of those from the severe storms, as I mentioned, on the east coast, [and] some for the severe snowstorm that we had in the Tablelands.
“And now what we’re seeing is some major flooding occurring in some areas of NSW.”
Platz said weather conditions would ease to scattered rainfall today, but rivers and catchments were very full and rising rapidly.
“The New England Highway (Bridge St) has reopened at Muswellbrook following flooding. The highway had been closed between Haydon St and Market St.”
In Sydney, Audley Weir in the Royal National Park remained closed and motorists were advised to avoid non-essential travel in areas affected by severe weather and reminded never to drive through floodwaters.
“In addition to state managed roads, some local roads managed by councils may also be affected,” the spokesperson said.
A limited number of buses have replaced Hunter Line trains between the Newcastle interchange, Scone and Muswellbrook because of flooding on the tracks at Sandgate.
“We expect the line to remain closed until at least midday today. Allow extra travel time,” the spokesperson said.