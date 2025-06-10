Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Warner Bros Discovery will split company to build streaming

AFP
3 mins to read

Warner Bros Discovery will split into two companies by mid-2026. Photo / Getty Images

Warner Bros Discovery will split into two companies by mid-2026. Photo / Getty Images

Warner Bros Discovery announced on Monday that it would split into two companies as it seeks to better position itself for the streaming era amid declines in the conventional cable business.

The entertainment giant will break itself into two publicly traded companies: one covering “Streaming & Studios” and the other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World