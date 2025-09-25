Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Want to bring a dog to Bolzano in Italy? That will be $3 per day

Victor Mather
New York Times·
3 mins to read

An Italian city plans a dog tax to bring canines into town. Photo / 123rf

An Italian city plans a dog tax to bring canines into town. Photo / 123rf

Drivers in London, New York and other major cities are used to being charged for bringing cars into the city.

Now one municipality may demand payment to bring dogs into town.

A bill in Bolzano, Italy, would mean that dogs bringing their owners to the Tyrolean Alps for some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save