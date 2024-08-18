“This is a tragedy involving two people who worked together in a small community, and it will no doubt have an impact on everyone involved for some time to come.”

“The police officer was not physically injured, however, as you can imagine, was incredibly distressed by the incident,” he said.

“The officer involved was on general patrol at the time, due to a number of public events scheduled in the area, however, was not responding to a specific incident at the time of the crash, and was travelling within the speed limit,” Bodnar said.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances; early investigations suggest the pedestrian has crossed onto the road before being struck by the vehicle.”

A full professional standards investigation will take place to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, and will also provide a report to the coroner.

Tasmania Fire Service Acting Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Matt Lowe said support was also being provided to TFS members.

“I have confidence in our emergency service partners - Tasmania Police - to thoroughly investigate this incident and to determine what led to this tragic outcome.

“Until then, my priority is the wellbeing of our volunteers and TFS staff impacted.”

Tasmanian Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the incident was “nothing short of a tragedy”.