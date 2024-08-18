Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Volunteer firefighter dies after being hit by police car on Australia’s Flinders Island

AAP
2 mins to read
A volunteer firefighter has died after he was struck by a police vehicle on Flinders Island with an investigation to take place into the crash. Photo / 123rf

A volunteer firefighter has died after he was struck by a police vehicle on Flinders Island with an investigation to take place into the crash. Photo / 123rf

The death of a volunteer firefighter struck by a police car on Flinders Island, Australia will have an impact on the “whole community”, a senior officer says.

Tasmania Police say the man was on foot when he was hit by the police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the town of Lady Barron at 9pm.

The police officer involved was not injured, but the Lackrana man aged in his 60s died at the scene.

Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said the incident would have a profound impact on the man’s family, emergency personnel involved, and the entire Flinders Island community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is a tragedy involving two people who worked together in a small community, and it will no doubt have an impact on everyone involved for some time to come.”

“The police officer was not physically injured, however, as you can imagine, was incredibly distressed by the incident,” he said.

“The officer involved was on general patrol at the time, due to a number of public events scheduled in the area, however, was not responding to a specific incident at the time of the crash, and was travelling within the speed limit,” Bodnar said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“An investigation is under way into the circumstances; early investigations suggest the pedestrian has crossed onto the road before being struck by the vehicle.”

A full professional standards investigation will take place to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, and will also provide a report to the coroner.

Tasmania Fire Service Acting Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Matt Lowe said support was also being provided to TFS members.

“I have confidence in our emergency service partners - Tasmania Police - to thoroughly investigate this incident and to determine what led to this tragic outcome.

“Until then, my priority is the wellbeing of our volunteers and TFS staff impacted.”

Tasmanian Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the incident was “nothing short of a tragedy”.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World