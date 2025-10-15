Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

Volatile US-China trade war tosses the global economy onto a helter-skelter ride

Analysis by
Patricia Cohen
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A slab of steel at a production facility in Velsen-Noord, the Netherlands. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on most imported steel and aluminium, and some other countries have followed with steel levies of their own. Photo / Desire van den Berg, The New York Times

A slab of steel at a production facility in Velsen-Noord, the Netherlands. The US has imposed 50% tariffs on most imported steel and aluminium, and some other countries have followed with steel levies of their own. Photo / Desire van den Berg, The New York Times

One of the world’s main number crunchers released its latest economic report yesterday.

The middling forecast from the International Monetary Fund doesn’t begin to capture the helter-skelter ride the global economy is on.

Even as the IMF was preparing its report, new developments were already altering

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save