However, police have since dismissed the find, saying the print was not related to the search.
“A significant search was conducted around 5.5km west of the homestead after a small boot print was located,” Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams said.
“The print was found to be subsequently not related to Gus.”
Case turned over to Missing Persons Section
Williams on Tuesday revealed the case had been moved to the Missing Persons Section.
“The investigation is now being managed by Missing Persons Section, which is part of the Major Crime Investigation Branch, and that’s where all long-term cases such as this are managed and investigated,” Williams said.
“We will never give up hope of finding Gus.
“There are further lines of inquiry being undertaken and the family have continued to co-operate with fully with police.
Police earlier deployed a special drone in the search, with Williams confirming the “significant aerial search” involved a special drone with infra-red capabilities.
The search was conducted on Friday and Saturday.
“This is the same tech that was used in the search in Port Lincoln for the remains of (alleged murder victim) Julian Story,” she said.
“The results of that drone analysis are still being analysed. We hope to have those results in the coming weeks.”
Police allege Story was murdered by his partner and former reality TV star Tamika Chesser in June.
Story’s head was removed from his body, and police allocated huge resources searching for his remains across Port Lincoln before a member of the public found his skull in bushland on the eastern edge of the town in late July.
Police have also allocated massive resources in the desperate search for Gus, with members of the ADF called in to help find him.
August “Gus” Lamont was last seen playing in the sand at his family sheep station, about 40km south of Yunta and about 320km north of Adelaide, about 5pm on Saturday, September 27.
The police believe he wandered off from the property.
SES volunteer’s ‘zero evidence’ claim
A former SES volunteer who has scoured regional South Australia in the search for missing 4-year-old Gus says there is “zero evidence” the child is on the property he was last seen at.
Jason O’Connell, who volunteered with the SES for more than a decade, has spent some 90 hours – with his partner, Jen – assisting in the search for Gus on the Lamont family’s 60,000ha Oak Park Station.
Speaking to The Advertiser, the 50-year-old described the property as “just wide, open land”, adding that “there’s really not much there”.
O’Connell echoed the sentiment in a post on social media, writing: “I personally am very doubtful he is on the property”.
On Friday, SA Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott announced that police would scale back their search, saying “we’ve all been hoping for a miracle, but that miracle has not eventuated”.
“We’re confident that we’ve done absolutely everything we can to locate Gus within the search area, but despite our best efforts, we have not been able to locate him, and unfortunately, we are now having to scale back this search for Gus,” he told reporters.
Police have allocated massive resources over the last week, with volunteers, divers, helicopters, all-terrain vehicles and members of the Australian Defence Force fanned out over some 470sq km to try to find the boy, who has been missing for days now without access to food or water.
“Everything we have found to date … indicates that as best as we know, Gus has wandered off from this property and we have not been able to locate him,” Parrott said.
“This is clearly now what appears to be a very tragic set of circumstances. We hold out hope we may be able to find Gus and return him to his family, but clearly that potential is diminishing as days go by … We will not rest until we can try and find the answer.”